Derek Hough Recalls Dancing for Simon Cowell With Sister Julianne Before They Were Famous

Derek Hough and his sister, Julianne, may have auditioned for Simon Cowell without even knowing it!

The 33-year-old pro dancer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, sharing that he was very musical growing up, and was a member of at least three different bands.

"I was a drummer in a Beach Boys tribute band. I was about 8 years old. It was a blast. I had a great time," he recollected. "Every once in a while I would get up and do an Elvis impersonation and sing 'Hound Dog.' I would get up and be, like, doing all the whole moves. But what was funny was my dad was like, 'We'll have no public thrusts in this household, young man.' And now I do it for a living so it's great."

The former Dancing With The Stars pro also opened up about the group he started with his sister. "I was in a band, a little pop group with my sister, Julianne, and my friend, Mark, [called] 2B1G -- two boys, one girl. So original," he quipped. "And then Mark and I, we got into a little metal group and I played drums and it was emo. We would change our name every week. It was like 'Lame Excuse' and then 'Atticus' and then 'Almost Amy.' We just kept changing our name."

However, 2B1G seemed to be the most promising. "A gentleman came to the house, I lived in London at the time, and a gentleman came to the house and saw us perform and it was actually Simon Cowell beforeAmerican Idol and everything like that," Hough recalled. "I saw him on TV and I was like, 'Hey, that's the guy who came to the house and watched us sing and dance and stuff.' He actually stayed and ate dinner as well and then left and then probably said, 'Not impressed.'"

NBC

While on Fallon, Hough went on to share that he sometimes feels like he has two left feet when around fellow World of Dance judge, Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this week, he also admitted to ET's Lauren Zima that he gets a little nervous around the triple-threat star. "I've actually banned myself from dancing with Jennifer," he confessed. "I always have a pretty good partner I would say, but with her, I somehow knock heads or we're falling over each other. It's kind of funny."

Hough added, "I get lost in her eyes and I mess up."

The World of Dance judge has come a long way since 2B1G, and spoke further with ET about his upcoming debut solo tour, Derek Hough: Live! The Tour.

"I'm so excited about this tour," Hough, who previously toured with his sister, said. "One of the things I really wanted to incorporate with this tour, [is to] make it feel different."

"It's going to have a different vibe, a different energy, but still very very entertaining. With the live music element to it -- for me, when I go to a concert, when I go to a show, just that kick drum ... you can feel it in your chest," he continued. "You hear that violin or that live music -- that live feeling, there's just something about it. You can feel it, and as a dancer, the music dictates so much. So, to have that in the show for me is so exciting, I just can't wait."

Here's more on Hough's upcoming tour:

RELATED CONTENT:

Derek Hough Teases What's to Come on First-Ever Solo Tour (Exclusive)

'World of Dance' Contestants Ignite a Dance Challenge Between Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough (Exclusive)

Derek Hough to Coach Aspiring Dancers in New 'World of Dance Master Class' Series (Exclusive)

Related Gallery