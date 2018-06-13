Derek Hough Reveals Why He Won't Dance In Front of Jennifer Lopez

Derek Hough sometimes feels like he has two left feet around Jennifer Lopez.

The 33-year-old pro dancer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, and revealed why he tries not to bust a move around Lopez, his fellow World of Dance judge.

"I've kind of banned myself from dancing with Jennifer because I'm such a klutz when I get around her," Hough explained.

"Most men are," Fallon concurred. "They really are."

Hough has had his share of accidents around the triple-threat star. "I mean, I'm a pretty good partner I would say and when I get around her ...there was a time when I dipped her and I stepped on her hair and I pulled her back up and ugh," he admitted. "The ladies [in the audience] are like, 'How dare you!'"

That wasn't the only incident! "We were doing a Superbowl commercial and they were like, 'freestyle,' and I'm like, 'Alright, cool.' I went into a James Brown split and as I did that she was doing like a strut forward and fell off the stage and I was like, 'No,'" he recalled. "So, I don't know what happens, but I can't dance around her. So, I keep like a little bit away from her."

Hough also told Fallon that he was very musical growing up, appearing in at least three different bands.

"I was a drummer in a Beach Boys tribute band. I was about 8 years old. It was a blast. I had a great time," he recollected. "Every once in a while I would get up and do an Elvis impersonation and sing 'Hound Dog.' I would get up and be, like, doing all the whole moves. But what was funny was my dad was like, 'We'll have no public thrusts in this household, young man.' And now I do it for a living so it's great."

The former Dancing With The Stars pro also shared a band that him and sister, Julianne Hough, started.

"I was in a band, a little pop group with my sister, Julianne, and my friend, Mark, [called] 2B1G -- two boys, one girl. So original," he quipped. "And then Mark and I, we got into a little metal group and I played drums and it was emo. We would change our name every week. It was like 'Lame Excuse' and then 'Atticus' and then 'Almost Amy.' We just kept changing our name."

However, 2B1G seemed to be the most promising. "A gentleman came to the house, I lived in London at the time, and a gentleman came to the house and saw us perform and it was actually Simon Cowell beforeAmerican Idol and everything like that," Hough shared. "I saw him on TV and I was like, 'Hey, that's the guy who came to the house and watched us sing and dance and stuff.' He actually stayed and ate dinner as well and then left and then probably said, 'Not impressed.'"

Hough has come a long way since 2B1G, and spoke with ET earlier this week about his upcoming debut solo tour, Derek Hough: Live! The Tour.

"I'm so excited about this tour," Hough, who previously toured with his sister, Julianne, said. "One of the things I really wanted to incorporate with this tour, [is to] make it feel different."

"It's going to have a different vibe, a different energy, but still very very entertaining. With the live music element to it -- for me, when I go to a concert, when I go to a show, just that kick drum ... you can feel it in your chest," he continued. "You hear that violin or that live music -- that live feeling, there's just something about it. You can feel it, and as a dancer, the music dictates so much. So, to have that in the show for me is so exciting, I just can't wait."

Here's more on Hough's upcoming tour:

