Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Quietly Welcome Third Child

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah are now a family of five! The couple quietly welcomed their third child, another daughter, on Dec. 2. The news was announced in Twitter Saturday via the New York Yankees baseball star's new media company, The Player's Tribune.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2.," the tweet read.

River joins big sisters Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, 2, whose births were also announced by Jeter's media company.

The two are known for being notoriously private about their personal life and never confirmed that they were expecting a third child together.

ET spoke with the Sports Illustrated model in Feb. 2017 in New York City, where she revealed that she and Jeter want three kids down the line.

"I just want [our kids] to choose [what they want to be]," Hannah said about her hopes for their future children. "I just want them to set their own goals, and have nothing to do with us, because I think it's not fair," she continued. "It's a tough thing, you know, when you have a mom that did this, or a dad that did this. I hope that they don't have, that people don't have those expectations for them, and they do what they love and what they're into."

Derek and Hannah began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2015. The two tied the knot in a gorgeous Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California, in 2016.

