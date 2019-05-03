Brandon Maxwell is spilling all the tea on the Met Gala.

Fashion's biggest night is right around the corner and we've tapped the designer and Project Runway judge, who has previously attended and dressed attendees, to dish on what goes on inside the exclusive event.

"The carpet is kind of scary."

The Met Gala red carpet is considered a celebrity fashion playground where everyone is expected to bring their A-game, which can be a bit intimidating.

Maxwell designed his first Met Gala look for supermodel Karlie Kloss in 2016. To make sure it was perfect with no mishaps, he created two versions of the sexy white cutout gown.

"We made two of this dress because I was getting her ready and I do drink red wine, so just in case of a spill," Maxwell explains to ET. "And then later in the night we cut it super short on her and she went out to the [parties]."

There's a dinner and a performance

After walking the red carpet, guests enter the museum where they get to tour the new exhibition followed by a formal dinner and a surprise performance (previous performers include Madonna, Rihanna and The Weeknd).

"Nobody is in the Met and the Met is a huge museum, you know? So it feels, like, so quiet inside until you get into the performance. And there's a chicken pot pie for dinner. And I love a chicken pot pie," Maxwell shares.

Cameras and posting on social media are prohibited inside, but many celebs have broken the rules and have shared snaps from the soiree on their Instagram (including those infamous bathroom selfies).

"It was great because you see people having real conversations inside and kind of letting their hair down and getting to know each other," the designer adds.

It benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute

Aside from all the star power and the glitz and glam, the purpose of the Met Gala is first and foremost to raise funds for the museum's Costume Institute, which works to preserve the history and artifacts of fashion.

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" exhibit at the Costume Institute in 2017. George Pimentel/Getty Images

"I'm not really sure if a lot of people know that it's a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, which is such a great resource for anybody interested in fashion," Maxwell says. "The exhibits they put on throughout the whole year is pretty amazing. And they raise a lot of money."

Watch Maxwell's full interview in the video above.

