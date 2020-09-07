Designer Shoes 65% Off From See by Chloe, Sorel, Calvin Klein and More at the Amazon Labor Day Sale
End of the summer shoe sale! The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is here and tons of top footwear brands including the best designer shoes offering select styles for deep discounts and a fraction of their regular price at this sales event.
Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Sam Edelson, Kate Spade, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering deep discounts at the summer sale event. Whether you're looking for new running shoes or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of huge discounts once you start browsing the shoes at the Amazon fashion summer sale.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Below, the best shoe markdowns and deep discounts including sandals and sneaker picks available right now at the Amazon Summer Sale.
These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are linen and have a 2.75-inch braided jute platform.
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.
These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out.
Weekend dress or weekday casual? Well according to this ribbon-tie espadrille wedge, they're styled the same. Versatile and forever on-trend, you'll want to wear them everyday for work and play!
This Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slide is a wearable strappy sandal which will look good with both jeans, skirts and dresses.
Make a statement this summer with these wedge espadrille shoes.
These Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandals come in four colors: black, neon yellow, neon pink and white.
These are the essential black ballet flats.
These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. These pumps come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard.
