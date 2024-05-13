Shop
Sales & Deals

Designer Sunglasses Are on Sale at Amazon for Summer: Get Up to 65% Off Gucci, Prada, Versace and More

Prada Sunglasses
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:06 AM PDT, May 13, 2024

Shield your eyes in style this summer with these investment-worthy shades from top designers.

Summer is right around the corner, which makes now the best time to shop for sunglasses. Amazon is here with tons of deals on designer eyewear, perfect for sunny days and upcoming summer getaways. A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round is an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes from UV rays in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.

With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection. Right now, Amazon has so many deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Prada, Kate Spade and Versace as well as tried-and-true eyewear designers Ray-Ban and Oakley.

Whether you prefer cat-eye or round glasses, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviator glasses, there's a sale on designer sunnies for every style available at Amazon. From over 40% off a pair of oversized Gucci shades to Kate Spade shades for under $60, you won't want to miss out on these massive savings.

Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on designer sunglasses, starting at just $40.

Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses

Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses
Amazon

Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses

These Versace sunglasses are simple yet features small details on the sides and front of frames.

$384 $143

Shop Now

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye sunglasses are not too big or too dark yet still protect your eyes in style. 

$120 $55

Shop Now

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses

Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season.

$433 $259

Shop Now

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses

On sale for over 45% off, these oversized Gucci shades are a steal.

$350 $188

Shop Now

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses

Score 60% off these Tory Burch sunglasses that features a universal fit with nose pads.

$182 $72

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Women's Alijah Cat Eye Sunglasses

Whether you're running errands and need extra eye protection or you just want a pair of shades to go with a new flowy dress, you can't beat the deal on these sunnies from Kate Spade.  

$150 $57

Shop Now

BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon

BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

These Burberry oversized sunglasses will keep you sleek and stylish this season.

$254 $110

Shop Now

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Amazon

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 65% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up. 

$363 $127

Shop Now

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style with these high-quality square sunglasses from Michael Kors.

$54 $40

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

These chic shades feature a subtle Kate Spade logo on either side.

$165 $65

Shop Now

Gucci Square Sunglasses

Gucci Square Sunglasses
Amazon

Gucci Square Sunglasses

These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo.

$390 $220

Shop Now

Tory Burch TY7143U Women's Sunglasses

Tory Burch TY7143U Women's Sunglasses
Amazon

Tory Burch TY7143U Women's Sunglasses

With polarized gradient lens and a stylish square frame, these Tory Burch sunglasses are a must-have for summer.

$172 $85

Shop Now

Ray-Ban New Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban New Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban New Round Sunglasses

These round-framed Ray-Ban aviators come in a variation of colors and polarized lenses. 

$267 $153

Shop Now

