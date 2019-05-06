Diana Ross Says She Was 'Violated' By TSA at New Orleans Airport

Diana Ross had a negative experience at the airport.

Over the weekend, the 75-year-old singer took to Twitter to claim that she was "treated like s**t" at the airport in New Orleans, Louisiana. In a series of tweets, Ross wrote that TSA "was over the top" and her experience left her "feeling violated."

"OK, so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like s**t," Ross, who was in town to perform at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, wrote. "Let me be clear, Not the peiple [sic] or Delta BUT TSA was over the top!! Makes me want to cry!!!"

"Its [sic] not what was done but how I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it her job,) WOW!!" she continued. "Really mixed emotions, I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now."

Following her tweets, Ross shared a video of herself performing "Stop! In the Name of Love" at the festival, writing that she's "feeling better, it took a minute."

In response to Ross' tweets, the TSA released a statement, which, according to multiple outlets, said that surveillance tapes appeared to show that the "screening correctly followed all protocols," and promised to "continue to investigate the matter further."

"TSA is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning," the statement read. "Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross's screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA will continue to investigate the matter further."

"We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can further explain our procedures, designed to protect travelers from a persistent threat," the statement concluded.

