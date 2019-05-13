On Mother's Day, Diane Kruger decided to treat her fans to something extra special.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on the special day to post a super rare photo of her 6-month-old daughter!

In the image, the leading lady is sitting on the beach in a swimsuit right at sunset. In her lap is her baby girl, whom she shares with boyfriend Norman Reedus.

"I love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my baby you will be ♥️," she captioned the stunning image.

This past Mother's Day was extra special for Kruger as it was her first year celebrating the holiday as a proud mom. On Nov. 2, 2018, reports first started circulating that Kruger and Reedus welcomed their first child together.

The famous couple is so secretive, fans STILL don't know their girl's name. However, on occasion, Kruger has proven willing to talk about becoming a mother, like she did just weeks before Christmas last year.

"I already am [emotional]. Every day is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home," she told ET at the premiere of Welcome to Marwen. "But I love Christmas and I just want to be cooking and, you know, sit on the couch with my baby and my man."

And, although incredibly rare, this new beautiful image isn't the first fans have seen of the couple's daughter. In late January, Reedus posted a photo of his baby girl in his lap. Like the beach photo, the baby girl's face isn't shown, just her feet in front of her father's own. But the image still managed to garner dozens of comments and compliments from followers.

