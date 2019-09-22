The 2019 Emmys brought Hollywood's best and brightest TV stars together on Sunday night, which can make for some interesting cross-genre encounters.

While presenting the award for Outstanding Competition Series, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner barely got through their first line before the audience erupted in what seemed to be laughter, prompting a confused look by Jenner.

"Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves," Kardashian West began.

Jenner, eyes wandering over the crowd, continued: "Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted."

"Here are the nominees for outstanding competition series," Kardashian West concluded. The award went to RuPaul's Drag Race.

Kardashian West and Jenner quickly made their way offstage, but fans at home couldn't help but react to the awkward moment.

There was awkward audience laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories "unfiltered and unscripted." Yikes. #Emmys2019pic.twitter.com/H6XH3g6L1L — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 23, 2019

The audience laugh when Kim Kardashian said her family knows about real people. #Emmyspic.twitter.com/as55V2akqC — #wandpocket 👩🏻‍🎤 (@311tessa) September 23, 2019

Did the #Emmys audience just laugh at Kim Kardashian? I don't think she was telling a joke. pic.twitter.com/JvUdZLPSAh — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 23, 2019

DID THE AUDIENCE JUST LAUGH AT KIM KARDASHIAN SAYING “Real people telling real stories about themselves” at the #Emmys?!?



I truly thought I heard them laugh at her for that line. Y’all so shady 😂 — Shem (@Shem) September 23, 2019

Kim Kardashian: "Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves."



Kendall Jenner: "Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted."



The rest of us:#Emmyspic.twitter.com/NW9ZaFhEZO — Ishani Nath (@ishaninath) September 23, 2019

Let us never forget that the entire Emmys crowd laughed at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when they described their show as “real,” “unscripted,” and “them being themselves.” — joey thee italian (@ohokjoey) September 23, 2019

Eeeek. There was a very loud laugh from the audience when Kim Kardashian was presenting. Laughing at her; not with her. It was uncomfortable (and, in my opinion, uncalled for) in the room. #Emmys — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) September 23, 2019

The audience at The Emmy's just laughed #KimKardashian & #KendallJenner off the stage — Michael Shinafelt (@MShinafelt) September 23, 2019

The entire room cackling at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when they presented Outstanding Competition Program is a whole mood. They really set them up with their lines about being "unscripted" and stuff, didn't they? #Emmys — Philiana Ng (@insidethetube) September 23, 2019

Kylie Jenner was set to present at the Emmys with her sisters, but was nowhere to be found. A source tells ET that the makeup mogul is sick.

See more on the Emmys in the video below.

