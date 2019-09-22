Did Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Get Laughed at While Presenting at 2019 Emmys?
The 2019 Emmys brought Hollywood's best and brightest TV stars together on Sunday night, which can make for some interesting cross-genre encounters.
While presenting the award for Outstanding Competition Series, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner barely got through their first line before the audience erupted in what seemed to be laughter, prompting a confused look by Jenner.
"Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves," Kardashian West began.
Jenner, eyes wandering over the crowd, continued: "Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted."
"Here are the nominees for outstanding competition series," Kardashian West concluded. The award went to RuPaul's Drag Race.
Kardashian West and Jenner quickly made their way offstage, but fans at home couldn't help but react to the awkward moment.
Kylie Jenner was set to present at the Emmys with her sisters, but was nowhere to be found. A source tells ET that the makeup mogul is sick.
