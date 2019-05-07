Not everyone was impressed by Zendaya’s stunning Cinderella appearance at the 2019 Met Gala.

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share why she wasn’t a fan of the fairytale look.

The reality star was responding after a Disney fan account posted a slideshow showing Zendaya’s look next to a picture of Cinderella with the caption, “We are completely obsessed with @zendaya Cinderella moment at the #MetGala2019 SWIPE LEFT to see her amazing Cinderella bag and transformation moment!”

The post also featured a video showing the actress and singer being sprinkled with fairy dust by her fairy godmother (aka, her stylist Law Roach,) an act which subsequently lit up her gown.

“Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already 😭,” Lohan commented on the post.

Lohan, 32, also left another comment in which she declared that she couldn’t understand why Zendaya, 22, would attempt to “be more chic” than Danes.

“@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever,” she wrote.

Yikes.

Zendaya’s fans fought back, replying to Lohan with comments like, “Zendaya killed it shut up,” and, “Maybe worry about yourself.”

One user meanwhile pointed out Lohan’s absence from the celebrity event of the year, by asking, “What did you wear to the Met?”

See more memorable outfits from the 2019 Met Gala below.

