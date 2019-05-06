Did Meghan Markle Have a Home Birth at Frogmore Cottage?

Did Meghan Markle welcome her baby boy at home?

Following the announcement of the arrival of Baby Sussex Monday morning, a source told ET that he "was born at home at Frogmore Cottage." Meghan was able to have the child as she wanted "in the privacy of her home," the source adds. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was there to support Meghan and Prince Harry during the birth, the source says.

However, later in the day, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan gave birth at a local hospital. ET has learned that the palace is keeping details of Baby Sussex's birth private for now.

ET has also learned Meghan and Harry have been texting with family members and have already texted a photo of Baby Sussex. "Everyone is incredibly excited and couldn’t be happier for Harry and Meg," the source says.

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan was in labor, Harry and Meghan's Instagram account revealed that the littlest royal, a boy weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz, was safely delivered.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7 lbs. 3 oz," Sussex Royal's message read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thanks members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Following the announcement of the birth, Harry spoke to reporters to gush about his wife and newborn. The Duke of Sussex also assured that royal fans will see photos of Baby Sussex taken from their home in a couple of days, which differs from how Kate Middleton and Prince William introduced their three children to the world, on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London, England.

"It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he said. "But, we're both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

"The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said of choosing a name. "For us, I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned, as a family. To be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

Harry ended his sweet remarks by once again praising Meghan and saying their baby boy is "to die for."

"I haven't been in many births. This is definitely my first birth," he quipped. "But it was amazing. Absolutely incredible. And, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And, as every father and parent would ever say, your baby's absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon."

