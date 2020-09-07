Did You Know You Can Find These Luxury Products at Walmart?

Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But in a true sign of the times, you can now add La Mer face cream and Dior lip stain to your shopping list.

We recently stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a who's who of top brands -- think Obagi, Stila, Peter Thomas Roth, Laneige, Dolce & Gabbana and Urban Decay -- at supremely slashed prices. (That $335 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is 15% off!)

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korean and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredients lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale at Walmart.

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream

The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream La Mer Walmart The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream La Mer Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 15% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.) REGULARLY $335 $261.99 at Walmart

Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black Estée Lauder Walmart Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black Estée Lauder Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara! Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes. REGULARLY $28 $20.54 at Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask, 5 Oz

24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth Walmart 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth Take nearly half off the regular price of this anti-aging face mask, which contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. REGULARLY $80 $44 at Walmart

Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Face Wash

Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Face Wash Obagi Walmart Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Face Wash Obagi Made for all skin types, this gentle cleanser should be a contender for a role in your daily skincare regimen. REGULARLY $43 $36.55 at Walmart

Becca Cosmetics Sunlit Bronzer in Bali Sands

Sunlit Bronzer in Bali Sands Becca Cosmetics Walmart Sunlit Bronzer in Bali Sands Becca Cosmetics Even if you haven’t seen a beach in months, you can fake a sun-kissed glow thanks to Becca Cosmetics. Your coworkers will be none the wiser. REGULARLY $38 $28.50 at Walmart

It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Product

Miracle Leave-In Conditioner It's a 10 Walmart Miracle Leave-In Conditioner It's a 10 The phrase "miracle product" is often overused, but this multitasking leave-in conditioner lives up to the hype. REGULARLY $37.99 $30.55 at Walmart

Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium

Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium Guerlain Walmart Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium Guerlain A few reasons to try Guerlain’s iconic illuminating pearls: Your skin will look radiant, they have a sweet violet fragrance -- and you can get them for more than $20 off list price at Walmart. REGULARLY $64 $42.50 at Walmart

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black Stila Walmart Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black Stila Do you have a different black eyeliner for every day of the week, or is that just us? Either way, you'll want to add Stila's foolproof, smudgeproof liner to your stash. REGULARLY $22 $19.25 at Walmart

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Walmart Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay It wouldn’t be an ET Style Best List without an eyeshadow palette. This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match. REGULARLY $54 $41.99 at Walmart

Alterna CAVIAR Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner

Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner Alterna Walmart Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner Alterna Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there’s also fun stuff like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract. REGULARLY $52 $24.99 at Walmart

GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment

GravityMud Firming Treatment GlamGlow Walmart GravityMud Firming Treatment GlamGlow Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.) REGULARLY $59 $45 at Walmart

Shiseido Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream

Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream Shiseido Walmart Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream Shiseido If you’re looking for a good multitasking day cream, this Shiseido moisturizer helps fight wrinkles and discoloration while combating UV rays. REGULARLY $90 $65.50 at Walmart

