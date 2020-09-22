Shopping

DIFF Eyewear Fall Sale: Buy 1 Pair, Get 1 Free -- Sunglasses and Blue Light!

By ETonline Staff
DIFF Eyewear fall sale
DIFF

DIFF Eyewear is welcoming fall in a big way with the Fall Sale, where you can buy one pair of sunglasses or blue light glasses and get one for free! No code needed. 

The designs are a hit among so many celebs and influencers such as Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner and JoJo Fletcher. Treat yourself to glamorous, oversized cat-eye frames for the new season or chic blue light spectacles to wear in front of the computer while working from home.

The charitable eyewear brand offers on-trend, high-quality styles at affordable prices. DIFF has donated 1.5 million pairs of reading glasses to individuals in need around the world. In 2020, the brand has teamed up with Sightsavers to help provide vision services to billions of people. Every DIFF pair sold helps to give eye exams, surgeries, glasses, medicine and more to those in need.

Shop the DIFF Fall Sale and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.

Becky IV
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear Becky IV
DIFF Eyewear
Becky IV
DIFF Eyewear

Sleek, sharp and cool -- these oversized sunnies are a must-have style.

Cruz
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear Cruz
DIFF Eyewear
Cruz
DIFF Eyewear

Choose from 11 colorways of this classic aviator.

Levi
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear Levi
DIFF Eyewear
Levi
DIFF Eyewear

Make a statement in these silver blue mirrored lenses.

Rue
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear Rue
DIFF Eyewear
Rue
DIFF Eyewear

These blue light blocking glasses look smart thanks to the thick rim and gold hardware.

Summer
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear Summer
DIFF Eyewear
Summer
DIFF Eyewear

Transparent frames continue to be a huge trend for glasses.

Lenox
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear Lenox
DIFF Eyewear
Lenox
DIFF Eyewear

A fashion-forward metal pair to help ease your eyes during screen time.

