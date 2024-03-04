While it might not feel like spring just yet, Samsung is getting in the spirit of renewal by slashing prices on just about everything this week. The Discover Samsung Spring Sale has officially launched with deep discounts on all things Samsung, including the company's cult-favorite Frame TV.

Now through Sunday, March 10, you can save up to $1,000 on every size of the iconic Samsung TV that doubles as a work of art. From a 32-inch screen perfect for a studio or spare bedroom to a massive 85-inch display, shop all the best Samsung Frame TV deals below to save on whichever size best fits your space.

Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and that is no different on the Frame TV. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV shows or movies from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography and create your own personal art exhibit.

With a subscription to Samsung's art store, you have unlimited access to a library of more than 1,400 new and classic works from established and emerging artists.

When the latest 2022 model of the Samsung Frame TV launched, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated TV that gives paintings and photographs the look of an actual work of art framed in your customizable bezel. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in Art Mode. The anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

Along with the Frame TV, the Discover Samsung Sale deals include more QLED 4K TVs and Neo QLED 8K TVs for up to $3,500 off just in time to watch the 2024 Oscars, March Madness and all the best new TV shows and movies.

