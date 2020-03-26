Meghan Markle has officially joined the wonderful world of Disney. The Duchess of Sussex will lend her voice to the upcoming documentary film, Elephant, which will debut on the company’s streaming platform on April 3 in anticipation of Earth Day.

In recognition of the film, which follows a family of African elephants as they make the epic journey of their ancestors, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization working in Botswana to ensure people and elephants thrive. It was reported that part of Markle’s agreement to participate in the film was that a donation be made to the organization.

Elephant’s debut on Disney+ will be joined by Dolphin Reef, a new film narrated by Natalie Portman as well as the streaming debut of Penguins, which made its debut in theaters last year.

All three films are part of the platform’s Earth Month collection, which includes other nature-related projects, such as In the Footsteps of Elephant, A Life on the Edge and Diving With Dolphins, which go behind the scenes of the filmmaking process of all three films.

Her participation in the film comes after reports that she had signed a voiceover deal with Disney before she and Prince Harry resigned from their responsibilities and duties as senior members of the royal family.

