DJ Khaled took to the Studio 8H stage on Saturday for his second set during the Saturday Night Live season 44 finale, and paid tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle during his performance.

Khaled donned a black hoodie featuring a large portrait of the slain rapper's face as he performed his new single "Higher," featuring lyrics from Hussle -- recorded shortly before his death in March -- and John Legend, who joined Khaled on Saturday's show.

After the performance, an image of Hussle appeared on the back wall of the stage, in neon, as Khaled and Legend were joined by all of the artists who'd performed with the producer during his SNL sets.

SZA, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Big Sean, J Balvin, Lil Baby and Jerimih stood side-by-side with Legend and Khaled for a moment of reflection, before Khaled honored the rapper's memory.

"Long live Nipsey Hussle," Khaled shared. "The Marathon continues!"

The touching tribute comes a day after the release of Khaled's new album, Son of Asahd, featuring "Higher." The music star previously announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from "Higher" will be donated directly to Hussle's two children -- 10-year-old daughter, Emani, and 2-year-old son, Kross.

Hussle was shot and killed in March outside his clothing store in Los Angeles at the age of 33. For more on Hussle's life, legacy and the outpouring of love and tributes following his death, watch the video below.

