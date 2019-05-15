DJ Khaled is honoring Nipsey Hussle's memory and doing what he can to help the slain rapper's family after their loss.

According to an announcement Khaled shared on Wednesday, every cent from his upcoming single, "Higher," which he collaborated on with Hussle, will be going to the late rapper's two children -- 10-year-old daughter, Emani, and 2-year-old son, Kross.

"Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years," the artist and producer wrote in a statement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, which included an image of Hussle, who was shot and killed in March outside his clothing store in Los Angeles at the age of 33.

"It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend, Nipsey Hussle," Khaled explained. "Just days prior, he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called, 'Higher.'"

"After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that moment with the world," he continued. "The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul."

"It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey's children, Emani and Kross," Khaled added, concluding his touching message with a sentiment that has become synonymous with preserving Hussle's legacy and his mission: "The Marathon Continues."

The upcoming song also features John Legend, who tweeted shortly after Hussle was shot about filming the video for the single and how the death left him "utterly stunned."

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019

The new song, "Higher," appears on Khaled's new album, Father of Asahd, which drops on Friday, May 17.

