Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife are staying positive.

Beth Chapman recently underwent surgery to remove a mass in her throat -- which determined that her cancer had returned. The Dog the Bounty Hunter stars, however, are taking it day by day and know that this is "not the end" for the 51-year-old leading lady.

"'Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road, #faith, #love #stayhumblepray.' Beth Chapman," Dog wrote on Facebook on Thursday alongside a photo of himself next to his wife in a hospital bed. Beth shared the same caption and photo on her Instagram, with friends and fans sending nothing but love, support and well wishes.

ET learned on Tuesday that Beth is currently recovering after a mass was surgically removed that was determined to be the reemergence of her throat cancer.

“Beth is still at the hospital recovering from Tuesday’s surgery,” the Chapmans' family attorney, Andrew Brettler, told ET on Thursday. “Her family is with her and she is trying to stay in good spirits. We’re all still rooting for her and her doctors, who are working hard and running tests to come up with the best treatment option.”

The cancer scare returns just over a year after Chapman declared herself to be cancer-free following a long battle with the illness. News of her struggles with cancer first broke in September 2017, when she wrote a letter to loved ones that found its way into the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. In it, she explained the situation and her resolve to fight the disease.

“After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage 2 throat cancer,” she wrote. “I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

