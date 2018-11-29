Beth Chapman, star of Dog the Bounty Hunter, is recovering in the hospital after a mass was surgically removed that was determined to be the reemergence of throat cancer, ET has learned.

“Beth is still at the hospital recovering from Tuesday’s surgery,” the Chapmans' family attorney, Andrew Brettler, tells ET. “Her family is with her and she is trying to stay in good spirits. We’re all still rooting for her and her doctors, who are working hard and running tests to come up with the best treatment option.”



TMZ first reported that the 51-year-old had been taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles this week after having difficulty breathing. She quickly underwent surgery to remove the cancerous mass.



The cancer scare arrives just over a year after Chapman declared herself to be cancer-free following a long cancer battle.



"Embracing the unembracable #newbeginnings #newyear Prior to my surgery I had no lines no wrinkles a perfect neck if you will," she wrote on New Year’s Day. "It has been very hard to look at this in the mirror, it serves as a constant reminder of something I’d love to forget. However some life lessons you should never forget only learn from them and learn to embrace them so today I reveal my worst battle scar and know that things will get better in #2018 #secondchances #DogandBeth #battlescars."

News of her struggles with cancer first broke in September of 2017 when she wrote a letter to loved ones that found its way into the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. In it, she explained the situation and her resolve to fight the disease.



“After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage 2 throat cancer,” she wrote. “I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”



“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” she added. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”



Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, confirmed the letter’s legitimacy with a Facebook post sharing the paper’s story.



“Thank you for your healing prayers and love for Beth during this difficult time," he wrote.



