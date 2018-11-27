'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Beth Chapman's Cancer Has Returned

Beth Chapman's cancer has returned.

"Unfortunately, Beth’s cancer has come back. It’s serious and her doctors are evaluating her treatment options," the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told multiple publications on Tuesday. ET has reached out to the couple's rep for comment.

Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman's wife was taken to Cedar-Sinai Medical on Tuesday morning after having trouble breathing, according to TMZ. The 51-year-old reality star then underwent surgery, and doctors discovered her cancer had returned.

In September 2017, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. She later announced that she was cancer-free.

On New Year's Day, Beth took to Instagram to reflect on her cancer and "battle scars."

"Embracing the unembracable #newbeginnings #newyear Prior to my surgery I had no lines no wrinkles a perfect neck if you will," she wrote. "It has been very hard to look at this in the mirror, it serves as a constant reminder of something I’d love to forget. However some life lessons you should never forget only learn from them and learn to embrace them so today I reveal my worst battle scar and know that things will get better in #2018 #secondchances #DogandBeth #battlescars."

Beth isn't the only celebrity whose cancer has returned. Top Chef fan favorite Fatima Ali recently opened up to ET about her terminal cancer battle. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old was declared cancer-free, only to find out in September that the rare form of cancer had returned.

"We were all stumped, because how can the cancer come back in two months? I had clear scans. I was almost there, at the finish line, and now I was getting yanked back," she emotionally recalled. "When my doctor said that it is probably about a year without treatment, in my head, I just knew I had to make this year count."

