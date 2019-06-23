Dog the Bounty Hunter is asking for prayers for his wife, Beth Chapman, as she has been put into a medically-induced coma.

A rep for the Chapman family confirms to ET that Beth was admitted to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, where she was put into a medically-induced coma amid her battle with cancer. The rep adds that the situation is serious. In a statement to Hawaii New Now on Saturday, Duane "Dog" Chapman said he and his family "humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth."

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you," Dog wrote on Twitter late Saturday night. The family has been open with fans about Beth's battle with cancer over the last few years. She was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Dog and Beth's daughter, Bonnie, also posted a sweet photo of her parents cuddled up together. She captioned the pic with two red heart emojis.

Though Beth and her husband told fans in November 2017 that her cancer had been completely removed, it returned last year. Beth underwent emergency surgery last November to remove a mass in her throat, and began chemotherapy the next month. She was hospitalized again in April.

Despite her illness, over the past few months, Beth has filmed episodes of her and Dog's new WGN America series, Dog's Most Wanted.

See more on Beth in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Beth Chapman Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Procedure

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Beth Chapman Undergoing Chemotherapy for Throat Cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter Says It's 'Not the End of the Road' as Wife Beth Returns to Hospital

Related Gallery