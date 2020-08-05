Shopping

Dooney & Bourke Sale: 50% Off Select Bags for 48 Hours Only

By ETonline staff
Dooney & Bourke
Dooney & Bourke is having deals on their iconic bags! For their summer getaway event, the accessory brand is offering 50% off three select bags every 48 hours with prices starting at $109.

Score a classic Dooney & Bourke crossbody, tote or hobo bag for a price you can't miss. Their classic, versatile styles will become a timeless addition to your collection. Economy shipping is free on all orders of $99 or more.

Plus, save more on the I Love Dooney website, which is filled with Dooney & Bourke bags and accessories on sale. You can even find deals under $100.

Shop the Dooney & Burke sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Pebble Grain Crossbody
Dooney & Burke
Dooney & Burke Pebble Grain Crossbody
Dooney & Burke
Pebble Grain Crossbody
Dooney & Burke

This classic crossbody bag is one of Dooney & Bourke's most popular styles for a reason. It's practical and durable for carrying daytime essentials.

REGULARLY $188

Pebble Grain Zip Tote
Dooney & Burke
Dooney & Burke Pebble Grain Zip Tote
Dooney & Burke
Pebble Grain Zip Tote
Dooney & Burke

A chic, roomy tote for work, school or weekend getaways.

REGULARLY $298

Becket Small Riley Hobo
Dooney & Burke
Dooney & Bourke Becket Small Riley Hobo
Dooney & Bourke
Becket Small Riley Hobo
Dooney & Burke

An effortless yet polished bag to grab and go whenever.

REGULARLY $268

Ostrich Foldover Wallet
Dooney & Bourke
Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Foldover Wallet
Dooney & Bourke
Ostrich Foldover Wallet
Dooney & Bourke

An elegant, textured wallet featuring the signature Dooney & Bourke nameplate.

REGULARLY $158

Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag
Dooney & Bourke
Dooney & Bourke Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag
Dooney & Bourke
Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag
Dooney & Bourke

A sophisticated shoulder bag with slouchy shape and lock closure.

REGULARLY $348

Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack
Dooney & Bourke
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack
Dooney & Bourke
Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack
Dooney & Bourke

An adorable small backpack for everyday wear.

REGULARLY $228

See all sale items at Dooney & Bourke.

