Dooney & Bourke Sale: 50% Off Select Bags for 48 Hours Only
Dooney & Bourke is having deals on their iconic bags! For their summer getaway event, the accessory brand is offering 50% off three select bags every 48 hours with prices starting at $109.
Score a classic Dooney & Bourke crossbody, tote or hobo bag for a price you can't miss. Their classic, versatile styles will become a timeless addition to your collection. Economy shipping is free on all orders of $99 or more.
Plus, save more on the I Love Dooney website, which is filled with Dooney & Bourke bags and accessories on sale. You can even find deals under $100.
Shop the Dooney & Burke sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.
This classic crossbody bag is one of Dooney & Bourke's most popular styles for a reason. It's practical and durable for carrying daytime essentials.
A chic, roomy tote for work, school or weekend getaways.
An effortless yet polished bag to grab and go whenever.
An elegant, textured wallet featuring the signature Dooney & Bourke nameplate.
A sophisticated shoulder bag with slouchy shape and lock closure.
An adorable small backpack for everyday wear.
See all sale items at Dooney & Bourke.
RELATED CONTENT:
The $32 Top Kendall Jenner Wears on Repeat -- Shop It Now!
National Underwear Day: The Best Bra for Every Type of Fit and Support
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 92% Off