Dooney & Bourke Sale: Up to 60% Off Select Bags for 48 Hours Only

By ETonline staff
Dooney & Bourke is having deals on their iconic bags! For their Summer Getaway sale event, the accessory brand is offering up to 60% off three select bags every 48 hours with prices starting at $79.

Score a classic Dooney & Bourke clutch, tote or hobo bag for a price you can't miss. Their classic, versatile styles will become a timeless addition to your collection. Economy shipping is free on all orders of $99 or more.

Plus, save more on the I Love Dooney website, which is filled with Dooney & Bourke bags and accessories on sale. You can even find deals under $100.

Shop the Dooney & Burke sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Pebble Grain Small Lexington Shopper
Pebble Grain Small Lexington Shopper
Pebble Grain Small Lexington Shopper
This classic tote bag is the perfect go-to bag, both stylish and practical. 

REGULARLY $238

Pebble Grain Crossbody
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Crossbody
Pebble Grain Crossbody
This classic crossbody bag is one of Dooney & Bourke's most popular styles for a reason. It's practical and durable for carrying daytime essentials.

REGULARLY $188

Pebble Grain Zip Tote
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Zip Tote
Pebble Grain Zip Tote
A chic, roomy tote for work, school or weekend getaways.

REGULARLY $298

Becket Small Riley Hobo
Dooney & Bourke Becket Small Riley Hobo
Becket Small Riley Hobo
An effortless yet polished bag to grab and go whenever.

REGULARLY $268

Ostrich Foldover Wallet
Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Foldover Wallet
Ostrich Foldover Wallet
An elegant, textured wallet featuring the signature Dooney & Bourke nameplate.

REGULARLY $158

Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag
Dooney & Bourke Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag
Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag
A sophisticated shoulder bag with slouchy shape and lock closure.

REGULARLY $348

Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack
Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack
An adorable small backpack for everyday wear.

REGULARLY $228

See all sale items at Dooney & Bourke.

