Doris Day may be gone, but never forgotten.

Shortly after news broke Monday morning that the legendary actress, singer and animal activist died at the age of 97 at her home in Carmel Valley, California, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects and send condolences to her family.

So You Think You Can Dance judge Nigel Lythgoe was one of the first to remember Day, tweeting, "I fell in love with #DorisDay when I was 10 years old. #PillowTalk."

"God Bless Doris Day," wrote Boy George. "What a voice. What a legend."

We've lost another great Hollywood talent," added Seth MacFarlane. "Take a minute to appreciate the legendary Doris Day."

William Shatner shared a similar tribute, writing, "Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World’s Sweetheart and beloved by all. Que Será, Será!"

The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her. She brighten our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully. ❤️ — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) May 13, 2019

This morning I was saddened to learn that Doris Day who starred in a film I had written "The Thrill Of It All" had passed away at 97. Just a week ago, I contacted her and welcomed her to the 97 Year Actor's Club. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) May 13, 2019

The one, the only, the woman who inspired so much of what I do... Doris Day I love you, my calamity Jane. An iconic woman who I was hugely honoured to meet and share precious moments with. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/brkli7fKYE — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) May 13, 2019

When I was just a little girl

I asked my Mother what will I be

Will I be pretty

Will I be rich

Here's what she said to me

Que será será

Whatever will be, will be

The future's not ours to see

Que será será



RIP

Doris Day#dorisdaypic.twitter.com/1qwvjvq8Jp — Cynthia Owens 🌊❄🌊 (@CynthiaEOwens1) May 13, 2019

I have no words. Hollywood's ray of sunshine, Doris Day, has passed. All I can say is thank you, thank you for all of the joy, laughter, and beautiful music you have blessed everyone with throughout the years. Heaven has received a most splendid angel. 💫 pic.twitter.com/2XRIQlaCbG — meggie (@diaImformegan) May 13, 2019

RIP to the one, the only Doris Day. pic.twitter.com/01rV9D7bq9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 13, 2019

RIP Doris Day pic.twitter.com/zPHtr9h4Yk — Cole Escola (@ColeEscola) May 13, 2019

If all dogs go to heaven, surely they’ll be greeting Doris Day right about now. Doris spent a lifetime advocating for animals, long before it was popular. She put her time AND her money where her mouth was. pic.twitter.com/EHNp6aW3jg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2019

No matter how old you are, it’s the music and movies of your youth that forever stir you. Kudos to Doris Day for the smiles she gave, the happiness she inspired and a life well lived. May her spirit soar. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 13, 2019

My mom was just telling me how much of a style icon Doris Day is to her. Pillow Talk is one of my fave movies. Rest In Peace to this iconic woman 🎩🌟 pic.twitter.com/7UKNeahY9h — Ashley Natasha ∞ (@AshleyEvita_) May 13, 2019

Day was married four times throughout her life, most recently to Barry Comden, whom she split from in 1982 after more than five years of marriage. She had one son, Terry Melcher, whom she shared with her first husband, Al Jorden. Melcher, a musician, died in 2004 at age 62 after a battle with melanoma.

She is survived by her grandson, Ryan Melcher.

