Doris Day Dead at 97: Goldie Hawn, Antonio Banderas and More Stars React
Doris Day may be gone, but never forgotten.
Shortly after news broke Monday morning that the legendary actress, singer and animal activist died at the age of 97 at her home in Carmel Valley, California, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects and send condolences to her family.
So You Think You Can Dance judge Nigel Lythgoe was one of the first to remember Day, tweeting, "I fell in love with #DorisDay when I was 10 years old. #PillowTalk."
"God Bless Doris Day," wrote Boy George. "What a voice. What a legend."
We've lost another great Hollywood talent," added Seth MacFarlane. "Take a minute to appreciate the legendary Doris Day."
William Shatner shared a similar tribute, writing, "Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World’s Sweetheart and beloved by all. Que Será, Será!"
See more reactions from celebrities and fans below:
Day was married four times throughout her life, most recently to Barry Comden, whom she split from in 1982 after more than five years of marriage. She had one son, Terry Melcher, whom she shared with her first husband, Al Jorden. Melcher, a musician, died in 2004 at age 62 after a battle with melanoma.
She is survived by her grandson, Ryan Melcher.
