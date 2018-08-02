Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge has officially come full circle.

The 31-year-old rapper released the music video for his latest single on Thursday, which could have felt like an afterthought, given the countless clips of the viral dance craze the song inspired currently circulating the internet. However, Drizzy embraced the meme of the moment, heading to New Orleans and enlisting a star-studded cast of cameos for the clip, including LaLa Anthony as the song's central "KeKe," and Cosby Show legend Phylicia Rashad as her nosy mother, who just wants Drake to "get his Jordans off her walkway."

"This is not a Taye Diggs movie, sir," Rashad hilariously tells the rapper in the clip. "You a grown man. Carry your ass on home, now."

The rest of the video is a colorful love letter to the Big Easy, featuring Bourbon Street festivities and appearances by Big Freedia and City Girls' Yung Miami -- both of whom appear on the track. Even Drake's NOLA-born labelmate Lil Wayne is there in spirit, as dancers perform in front of a giant mural of the "Got Money" rapper. And, of course, viral star Shiggy makes an appearance as Drake pays tribute to the viral star who kicked off the whole challenge in the first place.

In a hilarious twist, the video posits that the entire "In My Feelings" craze was a figment of Drake's imagination, when the rapper wakes up on a tour bus after his visions of "KeKe" warp into Shiggy dancing shirtless.

"I just had a dream that I made some song about some girl," he tells his friend, sorting through the memories. "I was from New Orleans, I had like, a grill in my mouth. And then this kid from New York that spits when he talks all the time did some dance to it, and then the world did the dance, and Will Smith was there...It was terrible!"

The video ends with Drake being called to set by an overzealous PA -- also played by Shiggy -- before showcasing some of the most-viral "In My Feelings" challenge videos from the likes of DJ Khaled, Leslie Jones, Ryan Seacrest, the Queer Eye guys, and of course, Smith's epic installment from a bridge top in Budapest.

See more on the "In My Feelings" viral dance craze in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Will Smith Takes the Drake 'In My Feelings' Challenge to the Next Level Atop a Bridge in Budapest

WATCH: All the Stars Doing Drake's 'In My Feelings' Viral Dance Challenge -- Sterling K. Brown, Ciara & More!

PICS: Drake Shows His Intense Emotions While Cheering on Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Related Gallery