Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan Awaiting Heart Transplant

Drake just made a little girl's dream come true.

The 31-year-old rapper is no stranger to doing good deeds for others (just watch his video for "God's Plan" where he gives away $1 million). On Monday, Drake surprised 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez, a fan who did the "In My Feelings" Challenge earlier this month while awaiting a heart transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

After his shows in Chi-Town, Drake visited Sanchez at the hospital, sharing the sweet moment on his Instagram.

"Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙," Drake captioned a black-and-white photo of the two. He also posted a second snap of Sanchez sitting on her hospital bed and wearing a hat from his new Scorpion merchandise.

Just last week, Sanchez -- who suffers cardiomyopathy, a condition that often leads to heart failure and need for heart transplantation in order to survive – and her cousin did the "In My Feelings" Challenge while at the hospital with the hope of meeting her idol.

"I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday or anytime this week," she expressed in the video.

The "In My Feelings" Challenge became a total sensation after viral star Shiggy created the dance craze. Earlier this month, Drake dropped the star-studded music video for the hit single. Check it out below.

