Drake is eager for new music from Rihanna! The former couple, who have been linked on-and-off since 2009, digitally met up on Wednesday night when they both tuned into DJ Spade's livestream.

While the pair had a few back-and-forth comments throughout the Instagram Live, the one that caught fans' eye is when Drake asked for new music from Rihanna, who hasn't released an album since Anti, which came out in 2016.

"Rihanna drop R12 right now," he urged of the 32-year-old singer, whose next album will be her ninth.

Drake also joked about his ex's beauty brand, writing, "DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION."

"Give Drake some water," Rihanna quipped back.

"Hahahahhahahaha you have a bad attitude," Drake, 33, responded.

As for when fans can actually expect new music from Rihanna, when ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer back in February, she remained tight-lipped about her next release.

"To be continued," she teased, miming three dots with her fingers. "I like to antagonize my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back."

Watch the video below for more of ET's exclusive interview with the singer.

Rihanna Jokes She Likes to Antagonize Her Fans Over New Album (Exclusive)



