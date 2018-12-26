Drake received a very special Christmas gift this year!



On Wednesday, the “Hold On, We’re Going Home” rapper revealed that his 1-year-old son, Adonis Graham, gave him a painting he’d made! Drake even hinted that he believes his son his destined for artistic greatness.



“Adonis > Picasso,” he captioned a photo of a red, yellow, blue and green finger painting, adding “Don’t @ me,” along with a blue heart and Christmas tree emojis.

The hip-hop star welcomed his son, whom he shared with adult film star Sophie Brussaux, in 2017. Fans first discovered that Drake was a father in the spring when Pusha T released the diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” which claimed Drake was neglectful of his secret child.

Since then, a source has defended the rapper against Pusha T and his other detractors.



"Drake is actually the opposite of a 'deadbeat dad,’” the source told ET. “In fact, he has been financially supporting [Brussaux] before and after her pregnancy.”



In October, Drake was on LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop, where he finally opened up about embracing fatherhood.



“[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years,” he explained. “I’m sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant… So it was tough for me to tell her that it’s somebody that she’s never met.”



“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?" he added. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

This is a real moment from @Drake. Think a lot of people out there can relate to thinking they were going to do things different and then, you don’t pic.twitter.com/JNo6czDPRL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 13, 2018

Get more breaking news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Marvel's Out of This World 2018: From 'Black Panther' To 'Avengers: Endgame'

Norman Reedus Posts First Photo of His and Diane Kruger's Newborn Daughter

'Married at First Sight' Stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Expecting Baby No. 2

Related Gallery