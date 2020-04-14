Being a working mother and homeschooling your kids isn't easy.

Drew Barrymore got candid about parenting amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a video chat with Today show's Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday. While talking about balancing her work and educating her two daughters -- Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5 -- Barrymore admitted that she has "cried every day."

The actress began by explaining how she felt she had a good handle on everything until school started.

"I don't know if there are good days and bad days. I think there are good hours and bad hours…I cried every day, all day long," the Santa Clarita Diet star confessed. "It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker."

"I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did," she added. "Then you start to get some systems and you see people on social media making lists and you're like, Aaarghh!' You find your way. You're resilient."

Barrymore continued by acknowledging that she is very blessed and "it’s a choice to choose happiness in every moment."

Additionally, the Flower Beauty founder also shared how she teamed up with more than a dozen beauty brands to form Beauty United to raise funds for coronavirus relief. At this moment, they have raised over $6 million and hope to reach their $10 million goal.

"I’m one in a sea of people that’s supporting this," Barrymore expressed. "The thing that I take away from this as well is, this is a moment in time where everyone is putting their separate companies [aside] and going into alignment."

"I see [Jimmy] Kimmel, [Stephen] Colbert and [Jimmy] Fallon hosting a show together. I see every beauty company coming together," she added. "I see a sea of change where network lines and company lines are fading away and this common goal is bringing everyone together."

