Drew Barrymore's Favorite Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Serum Is on Sale for 25% Off

By Kyley Warren
Sunday Riley Sale at Dermstore
There is absolutely nothing like finding a skincare product that perfectly compliments your skin, leaving it feeling soft, hydrated, and glowing — let alone finding that beauty go-to on sale. Luckily, Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale for 2023 is here with discounts on best-selling products, including Sunday Riley’s famed Good Genes treatment.

A favorite of our readers and celebs alike, Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment is now 25% off. The anti-aging serum is loved by Oprah, Helen Mirren and Drew Barrymore for its brightening, line-reducing effect. Plus, Good Genes is packed with a fast-absorbing vitamin C serum for radiant skin. 

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$85$64
WITH CODE CHEERS

The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was previously included in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen." 

Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum. In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

From eye creams to face oils, you can snag every Sunday Riley product at a discount before Dermstore's Anniversary Sale ends on Thursday, August 17. Shop more of our favorites below.

Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley Auto Correct
Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Powered by caffeine, this under-eye brightening cream helps diminish puffiness to reduce the appearance of dark circles.

$65$49
WITH CODE CHEERS
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face with non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients.

$85$64
WITH CODE CHEERS
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.

$65$49
WITH CODE CHEERS
C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.

$80$60
WITH CODE CHEERS
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

This powerful serum claims to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.

$122$92
WITH CODE CHEERS
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser

A healthy dose of rice oil can keep your skin from drying out while removing impurities with French green clay.

$35$26
WITH CODE CHEERS

