DSW Labor Day Sale: 40% Off Select Brands + 20% Off Clearance Boots
The DSW Labor Day sale has three major deals right now.
First, take 40% off select brands when you use promo code SEPTSTYLES. This DSW offer is good through Sept. 7. Score DSW deals from brands like Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more.
The second portion of the DSW Labor Day sale is 20% off Fall boots when you use promo code BOOTINGUP.
Additionally, you can get buy one get one at 50% off on kids' shoes when you use promo code HALFFUN at checkout.
Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW Labor Day sale.
These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.
The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather.
The Kensie Mimosa Sandals are super comfy and come in the perfect off white color to end the summer with.
Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.
Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop.
These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean.
The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel.
Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.
These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.
This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin.
Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.
These sandals are the perfect heel for fall.
These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe.
The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic.
These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.
This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.
A chic look with a touch of shine.
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.
You can never have too many neutral sandals.
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
