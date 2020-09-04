Shopping

DSW Labor Day Sale: 40% Off Select Brands + 20% Off Clearance Boots

By Amy Lee‍
DSW sale 1280
Courtesy of DSW

The DSW Labor Day sale has three major deals right now.

First, take 40% off select brands when you use promo code SEPTSTYLES. This DSW offer is good through Sept. 7. Score DSW deals from brands like Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more.

The second portion of the DSW Labor Day sale is 20% off Fall boots when you use promo code BOOTINGUP

Additionally, you can get  buy one get one at 50% off on kids' shoes when you use promo code HALFFUN at checkout. 

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW Labor Day sale.

Gagden Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandal
DSW
Gagden Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.

REGULARLY $79.99

Neo Arrow Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneaker
DSW
Neo Arrow Sneaker
Dolce Vita

The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather.

ORIGINALLY $102

Mimosa Sandal
Kensie
Kensie Mimosa Sandal
DSW
Mimosa Sandal
Kensie

The Kensie Mimosa Sandals are super comfy and come in the perfect off white color to end the summer with.

ORIGINALLY $79

Advantage Sneaker
adidas
adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker
DSW
Advantage Sneaker
adidas

Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $65

Heliara Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Heliara Wedge Sandal
DSW
Heliara Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop.

REGULARLY $89

Alyona Platform Sneaker
JLo by Jennifer Lopez
JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker
DSW
Alyona Platform Sneaker
JLo by Jennifer Lopez

These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean.

Sooziq Sandals
L'Artiste by Spring Step
L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals
DSW
Sooziq Sandals
L'Artiste by Spring Step

The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel.

REGULARLY $99.99

Lukita Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez
Lukita Sandal
DSW
Lukita Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.

REGULARLY $119.98

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
Vans
Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
DSW
Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
Vans

These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin.

REGULARLY $59.99

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma
Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
DSW
Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma

Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $85

Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Jaxline Sandal
DSW
Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto

These sandals are the perfect heel for fall.

REGULARLY $109

Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker
Vans
Vans Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneaker
DSW
Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker
Vans

These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe.

Priella Platform Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson PRIELLA PLATFORM SANDAL
DSW
Priella Platform Sandal
Jessica Simpson

The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic.

REGULARLY $100

Lynona Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Lynona Sandal
DSW
Lynona Sandal
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.

ORIGINALLY $110

Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
DSW
Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike

This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.

ORIGINALLY $90

Elly Wedge Sandal
Italian Shoemakers
Elly Wedge Sandal
DSW
Elly Wedge Sandal
Italian Shoemakers

A chic look with a touch of shine.

REGULARLY $60

Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider
Sperry Crest Sneaker
DSW
Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider

A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $75

Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tavin Bootie
DSW
Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. 

REGULARLY $152

Ellie Sandal
Nanette Lepore
Ellie Sandal
DSW
Ellie Sandal
Nanette Lepore

These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.

REGULARLY $79.99

Patti Sandal
Sam Edelman
patti sandal
DSW
Patti Sandal
Sam Edelman

You can never have too many neutral sandals.

 

REGULARLY $100

Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto Giuseppe Sandal
DSW
Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. 

REGULARLY $79

