The DSW Labor Day sale has three major deals right now.

First, take 40% off select brands when you use promo code SEPTSTYLES. This DSW offer is good through Sept. 7. Score DSW deals from brands like Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more.

The second portion of the DSW Labor Day sale is 20% off fall boots when you use promo code BOOTINGUP.

Additionally, you can buy one, get one 50% off on kids' shoes when you use promo code HALFFUN at checkout.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW Labor Day sale.

Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print. REGULARLY $79.99 $40 at DSW

Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita DSW Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather. ORIGINALLY $102 $49.94 at DSW

Mimosa Sandal Kensie DSW Mimosa Sandal Kensie The Kensie Mimosa Sandals are super comfy and come in the perfect off white color to end the summer with. ORIGINALLY $79 $25 at DSW

Advantage Sneaker adidas DSW Advantage Sneaker adidas Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $65 $59.99 at DSW

Heliara Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand DSW Heliara Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop. REGULARLY $89 $29.99 at DSW

Alyona Platform Sneaker JLo by Jennifer Lopez DSW Alyona Platform Sneaker JLo by Jennifer Lopez These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean. $79.99 at DSW

Sooziq Sandals L'Artiste by Spring Step DSW Sooziq Sandals L'Artiste by Spring Step The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel. REGULARLY $99.99 $74.99 at DSW

Lukita Sandal JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal JLo Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun. REGULARLY $119.98 $30 at DSW

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans DSW Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear. $59.99 at DSW

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin. REGULARLY $59.99 $37.49 at DSW

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma DSW Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $85 $79.99 at DSW

Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto These sandals are the perfect heel for fall. REGULARLY $109 $44.99 at DSW

Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans DSW Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe. $54.99 at DSW

Priella Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Priella Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic. REGULARLY $100 $33.74 at DSW

Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel. ORIGINALLY $110 $14.99 at DSW

Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers DSW Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers A chic look with a touch of shine. REGULARLY $60 $29.98 at DSW

Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider DSW Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer. REGULARLY $75 $39.98 at DSW

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $152 $44.98 at DSW

Ellie Sandal Nanette Lepore DSW Ellie Sandal Nanette Lepore These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend. REGULARLY $79.99 $30 at DSW

Patti Sandal Sam Edelman DSW Patti Sandal Sam Edelman You can never have too many neutral sandals. REGULARLY $100 $34.98 at DSW

Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto DSW Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $79 $44.98 at DSW

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Labor Day Deals of 2020 (So Far)

The Best Walking Shoes for Women

Nike Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 40% Off Select Styles

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes

Adidas Labor Day Sale: 25% Off Sitewide

43 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Jennifer Lopez's DSW Shoe Collection Is $14.99 Right Now