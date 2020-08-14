DSW Sale: $14.99 Shoe Sale on Hundreds of Styles
DSW is offering two major sales right now. First, their $14.99 shoe sale on hundreds of brands and styles like Steve Madden, Kensie, Jessica Simpson, Dolce Vita, all JLO by Jennifer Lopez shoes and so many more.
Additionally and in tandem, 25% off select styles with promo code KICKINIT. Brands includes favorites like Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade, Marc Fisher, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden and Vince Camuto.
You'll find DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Nike, Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Puma, Vans and more.
Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent).
If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from DSW.
This Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandal is $85. Get them now for $14.99 while supplies and sizes last.
The Kensie Mimosa Sandals are super comfy and come in the perfect off white color to end the summer with.
The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather.
These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.
These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean.
These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.
Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.
This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.
Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.
These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe.
This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.
A chic look with a touch of shine.
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
You can never have too many neutral sandals.
These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.
Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.
