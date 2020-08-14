DSW Sale: $14.99 Shoe Sale on Hundreds of Styles

DSW is offering two major sales right now. First, their $14.99 shoe sale on hundreds of brands and styles like Steve Madden, Kensie, Jessica Simpson, Dolce Vita, all JLO by Jennifer Lopez shoes and so many more.

Additionally and in tandem, 25% off select styles with promo code KICKINIT. Brands includes favorites like Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade, Marc Fisher, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden and Vince Camuto.

You'll find DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Nike, Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Puma, Vans and more.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent).

If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from DSW.

Priella Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Priella Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson This Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandal is $85. Get them now for $14.99 while supplies and sizes last. ORIGINALLY $100 $14.99 at DSW

Mimosa Sandal Kensie DSW Mimosa Sandal Kensie The Kensie Mimosa Sandals are super comfy and come in the perfect off white color to end the summer with. ORIGINALLY $79 $14.99 at DSW

Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita DSW Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather. ORIGINALLY $102 $14.99 at DSW

Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel. ORIGINALLY $110 $14.99 at DSW

Alyona Platform Sneaker JLo by Jennifer Lopez DSW Alyona Platform Sneaker JLo by Jennifer Lopez These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean. $14.99 at DSW

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans DSW Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear. $59.99 at DSW

Advantage Sneaker adidas DSW Advantage Sneaker adidas Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $65 $59.99 at DSW

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. REGULARLY $59.99 $24.99 at DSW

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma DSW Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $85 $79.99 at DSW

Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans DSW Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe. $54.99 at DSW

Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers DSW Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers A chic look with a touch of shine. REGULARLY $60 $29.98 at DSW

Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider DSW Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer. REGULARLY $75 $39.98 at DSW

Teresa Loafer Cole Haan DSW Teresa Loafer Cole Haan Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather. REGULARLY $150 $39.98 at DSW

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $152 $44.98 at DSW

Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $109 $59.98 at DSW

Patti Sandal Sam Edelman DSW Patti Sandal Sam Edelman You can never have too many neutral sandals. REGULARLY $100 $34.98 at DSW

Ellie Sandal Nanette Lepore DSW Ellie Sandal Nanette Lepore These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend. REGULARLY $79.99 $59.99 at DSW

Lukita Sandal JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal JLo Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun. $59.99 at DSW

Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto DSW Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $79 $44.98 at DSW

