DSW Sale: 50% Off Sandals From J.Lo, Vince Camuto, Kensie, Lucky Brand and More
DSW is offering two major deals right now.
First, take 25% almost everything on the retailer's site when you use promo code TAKE25. Exceptions include socks, sneakers and athletic styles. This DSW offer is good through Sept. 1. Score DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more.
Additionally, take 40% off kids' backpacks when you use promo code PACKITON at checkout.
Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from DSW.
These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.
The Kensie Mimosa Sandals are super comfy and come in the perfect off white color to end the summer with.
Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop.
The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel.
Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.
This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin.
These sandals are the perfect heel for fall.
The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic.
The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather.
These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.
These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean.
These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.
Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.
Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.
These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe.
This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.
A chic look with a touch of shine.
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.
You can never have too many neutral sandals.
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
