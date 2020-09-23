DSW Sale: Get $10 Off $49, $20 Off $99 or $60 Off $199

The DSW sale is having a major deal right now.

DSW is having a sale: get $10 off $49, $20 off $99 or $60 off $199 your purchase using the promo code ITSFALLYALL. Shop Women's, Men's and Kids.

Score DSW deals from brands like Aldo, Anne Klein, Aston Grey, Blake McKay, Bullboxer, Florsheim, Franco Sarto, Gucci, Lucky Brand, Stuart Weitzman, Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more. The promotion is open to Women’s, Men’s and Kids’ styles.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW sale.

Henrie Boot Anne Klein DSW Henrie Boot Anne Klein These Anne Klein Henrie Boots are made with croc print and have a nylon panel in the back so that the boots fit perfectly on your legs. REGULARLY $99 $74.98 at DSW

Roberta Bootie Crown Vintage DSW Roberta Bootie Crown Vintage Crown Vintage's Roberta Bootie is made with side buckle accents and a stacked heel. These booties will go well with anything and everything in your wardrobe. REGULARLY $69.99 $34.98 at DSW

New Ace Sneaker - Women's Gucci DSW New Ace Sneaker - Women's Gucci The Gucci New Ace Sneakers are decorated with a graphic strawberry print in the pop-art style. These Gucci sneakers are 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $650 $369.99 at DSW

Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita DSW Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather. ORIGINALLY $102 $44.98 at DSW

Paramo Bootie Lucky Brand DSW Paramo Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Paramo Booties are made with pebbled leather with a v-cut side cut out. $89.99 at DSW

Advantage Sneaker adidas DSW Advantage Sneaker adidas Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $65 $59.99 at DSW

Waverly Wedge Sneaker Steve Madden DSW Waverly Wedge Sneaker Steve Madden This Steve Madden Waverly Wedge Sneaker is totally on trend and the perfect addition to your Fall shoe wardrobe. REGULARLY $99 $69.99 at DSW

Heliara Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand DSW Heliara Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop. REGULARLY $89 $29.99 at DSW

Alyona Platform Sneaker JLo by Jennifer Lopez DSW Alyona Platform Sneaker JLo by Jennifer Lopez These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean. $79.99 at DSW

Sooziq Sandals L'Artiste by Spring Step DSW Sooziq Sandals L'Artiste by Spring Step The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel. $99.99 at DSW

Lukita Sandal JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal JLo Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun. REGULARLY $119.98 $59.99 at DSW

Weslyne Ballet Flat Kelly & Katie DSW Weslyne Ballet Flat Kelly & Katie These Kelly and Katie Weslyne Ballet Flats come in four colors: berry, blue, mustard yellow and red. They are a perfect jump off for the fall season. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.98 at DSW

Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker Steve Madden DSW Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker Steve Madden This Steve Madden quilted vulcanized slip-on sneaker is perfect with skinny jeans or leggings. REGULARLY $60 $49.99 at DSW

Julia Flat CC Corso Como DSW Julia Flat CC Corso Como The CC Corso Como Julia Flat comes in a multitude of colors. This shoe has a sophisticated pointy toe with a soft leather interior to keep you comfortable all day. REGULARLY $99 $59.99 at DSW

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans DSW Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear. $59.99 at DSW

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin. REGULARLY $59.99 $19.98 at DSW

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma DSW Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $85 $79.99 at DSW

Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print. $79 at DSW

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $152 $44.98 at DSW

Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto These sandals are the perfect heel for fall. REGULARLY $109 $59.98 at DSW

Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat Clark's DSW Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat Clark's Clark's Gracelin Lola Ballet Flats will give you weekend or work look a little style. They are also super comfortable. REGULARLY $85 $59.99 at DSW

Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans DSW Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe. $54.99 at DSW

Priella Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Priella Platform Sandal Jessica Simpson The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic. REGULARLY $100 $44.98 at DSW

Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel. ORIGINALLY $110 $14.99 at DSW

Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers DSW Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers A chic look with a touch of shine. REGULARLY $60 $29.98 at DSW

Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider DSW Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer. REGULARLY $75 $39.98 at DSW

Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto DSW Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $79 $44.98 at DSW

