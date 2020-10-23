Shopping

DSW Sale: Take $10 Off $49, $20 Off $99 or $60 Off $199 Shoe Deals

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of DSW

The DSW sale is offering super deep discounts just ahead of Halloween.

DSW is having a sale: get $10 off $49, $20 off $99 or $60 off $199 your purchase using the promo code SPOOKYSEASON. Shop Women's, Men's and Kids.

Score DSW deals from brands like  Aldo, Anne Klein, Aston Grey, Blake McKay, Bullboxer, Florsheim, Franco Sarto, Gucci, Lucky Brand, Stuart Weitzman, Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more.  The promotion is open to Women’s, Men’s and Kids’ styles.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW sale.

Koola Mini Bootie
UGG
Ugg KOOLA MINI BOOTIE
DSW
Koola Mini Bootie
UGG

The Ugg Koola Mini Bootie is a staple of fall and winter fashion during the cold weather months.

 

Waverly Wedge Sneaker
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Waverly Wedge Sneaker
DSW
Waverly Wedge Sneaker
Steve Madden

This Steve Madden Waverly Wedge Sneaker is totally on trend and the perfect addition to your Fall shoe wardrobe.

REGULARLY $99

Heliara Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Heliara Wedge Sandal
DSW
Heliara Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop.

REGULARLY $89

Weslyne Ballet Flat
Kelly & Katie
Kelly and Katie Weslyne Ballet Flat
DSW
Weslyne Ballet Flat
Kelly & Katie

These Kelly and Katie Weslyne Ballet Flats come in four colors: berry, blue, mustard yellow and red. They are a perfect jump off for the fall season.

REGULARLY $49.99

Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker
DSW
Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker
Steve Madden

This Steve Madden quilted vulcanized slip-on sneaker is perfect with skinny jeans or leggings.

REGULARLY $60

Julia Flat
CC Corso Como
CC Corso Como Julia Flat
DSW
Julia Flat
CC Corso Como

The CC Corso Como Julia Flat comes in a multitude of colors. This shoe has a sophisticated pointy toe with a soft leather interior to keep you comfortable all day.

REGULARLY $99

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
Vans
Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
DSW
Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
Vans

These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

This stylish Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandals are ultra-high heel and features a square open toe with a beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma
Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
DSW
Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma

Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $85

Advantage Sneaker
Adidas
adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker
DSW
Advantage Sneaker
Adidas

Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.

REGULARLY $65

Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat
Clark's
Clark's Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat
DSW
Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat
Clark's

Clark's Gracelin Lola Ballet Flats will give you weekend or work look a little style. They are also super comfortable.

 

REGULARLY $85

Priella Platform Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson PRIELLA PLATFORM SANDAL
DSW
Priella Platform Sandal
Jessica Simpson

The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic.

REGULARLY $100

Lynona Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Lynona Sandal
DSW
Lynona Sandal
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.

ORIGINALLY $110

Elly Wedge Sandal
Italian Shoemakers
Elly Wedge Sandal
DSW
Elly Wedge Sandal
Italian Shoemakers

A chic look with a touch of shine.

REGULARLY $60

Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tavin Bootie
DSW
Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. 

REGULARLY $152

Gagden Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandal
DSW
Gagden Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.

Paramo Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Barstyn Bootie
DSW
Paramo Bootie
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Barstyn Bootie are made with pebbled leather and have a V-cut side cut out.

 

