DSW Sale: Take $10 Off $49, $20 Off $99 or $60 Off $199 Shoe Deals
The DSW sale is offering super deep discounts just ahead of Halloween.
DSW is having a sale: get $10 off $49, $20 off $99 or $60 off $199 your purchase using the promo code SPOOKYSEASON. Shop Women's, Men's and Kids.
Score DSW deals from brands like Aldo, Anne Klein, Aston Grey, Blake McKay, Bullboxer, Florsheim, Franco Sarto, Gucci, Lucky Brand, Stuart Weitzman, Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more. The promotion is open to Women’s, Men’s and Kids’ styles.
Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW sale.
The Ugg Koola Mini Bootie is a staple of fall and winter fashion during the cold weather months.
This Steve Madden Waverly Wedge Sneaker is totally on trend and the perfect addition to your Fall shoe wardrobe.
Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop.
These Kelly and Katie Weslyne Ballet Flats come in four colors: berry, blue, mustard yellow and red. They are a perfect jump off for the fall season.
This Steve Madden quilted vulcanized slip-on sneaker is perfect with skinny jeans or leggings.
The CC Corso Como Julia Flat comes in a multitude of colors. This shoe has a sophisticated pointy toe with a soft leather interior to keep you comfortable all day.
These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.
This stylish Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandals are ultra-high heel and features a square open toe with a beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.
Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.
Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.
Clark's Gracelin Lola Ballet Flats will give you weekend or work look a little style. They are also super comfortable.
The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic.
These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.
A chic look with a touch of shine.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.
Lucky Brand's Barstyn Bootie are made with pebbled leather and have a V-cut side cut out.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 156 Deals You Can Still Shop
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
Over 50% Off Select Coach Purses, Wallets, Jackets, Shoes and More
Allbirds: "The World's Most Comfortable Shoes"
Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything --Yes Everything
Nike Sale: Get Up to 40% on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles
The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon
Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes at the Amazon's Holiday Dash
Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 40% on Handbags, Shoes Clothing and Accessories
Adidas Sale: Get 20% Off Any Purchase Under $100, 25% Off $100+ or 30% Off $200+
The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike and More
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Givenchy and More
The Best Designer Shoes -- Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach and More
Celebs Who Love Rothy's Sustainable Bags and Shoes
45 Under $50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash