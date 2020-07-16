DSW Sale: Over 300 Styles Priced at $19.99 or Under
DSW is offering over 300 styles from top brands for $19.99 or less. Brands includes favorites like Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade, Marc Fisher, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden and Vince Camuto.
You'll also get an extra 30% off clearance items with with promo code CLEARSKIES. You'll find DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more.
Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the massive shoe sale at DSW.
Elly Wedge Sandal by Italian Shoemakers
A chic look with a touch of shine.
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal by Jessica Simpson
This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.
Crest Sneaker by Sperry Top-Sider
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe by Nike
Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim.
Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail.
Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
Jaxline Sandal by Vince Camuto
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
Giuseppe Sandal by Franco Sarto
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
Lukita Sandal by JLO Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.
Ellie Sandal by Nanette Lepore
These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.
You can never have too many neutral sandals.
