DSW Sale: Take 25% off Select Styles Of Vans, Nike, Adidas and More

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of DSW

DSW is offering 25% off select styles with code KICKINIT. Brands includes favorites like Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade, Marc Fisher, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden and Vince Camuto.

You'll find DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Nike, Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Puma, Vans and more.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on Athletic with code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = $5 Reward for every $25 Spent!)

If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from DSW.

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
Vans
Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
DSW
Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
Vans

These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.

Advantage Sneaker
adidas
adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker
DSW
Advantage Sneaker
adidas

Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $65

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.

REGULARLY $59.99

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma
Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
DSW
Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma

Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $85

Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneaker
Vans
Vans Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneaker
DSW
Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneaker
Vans

These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer, early fall wardrobe.

Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
DSW
Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike

This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.

ORIGINALLY $90

Elly Wedge Sandal
Italian Shoemakers
Elly Wedge Sandal
DSW
Elly Wedge Sandal
Italian Shoemakers

A chic look with a touch of shine.

REGULARLY $60

Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider
Sperry Crest Sneaker
DSW
Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider

A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $75

Teresa Loafer
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Teresa Loafer
DSW
Teresa Loafer
Cole Haan

Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.

REGULARLY $150

Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tavin Bootie
DSW
Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. 

REGULARLY $152

Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Jaxline Sandal
DSW
Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. 

REGULARLY $109

Patti Sandal
Sam Edelman
patti sandal
DSW
Patti Sandal
Sam Edelman

You can never have too many neutral sandals.

 

REGULARLY $100

Ellie Sandal
Nanette Lepore
Ellie Sandal
DSW
Ellie Sandal
Nanette Lepore

These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.

REGULARLY $79.99

Lukita Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez
Lukita Sandal
DSW
Lukita Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.

Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto Giuseppe Sandal
DSW
Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. 

REGULARLY $79

 

