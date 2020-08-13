DSW Sale: Take 25% off Select Styles Of Vans, Nike, Adidas and More
DSW is offering 25% off select styles with code KICKINIT. Brands includes favorites like Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade, Marc Fisher, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden and Vince Camuto.
You'll find DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Nike, Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Puma, Vans and more.
Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on Athletic with code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = $5 Reward for every $25 Spent!)
If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from DSW.
These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.
Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.
This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.
Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.
These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer, early fall wardrobe.
This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.
A chic look with a touch of shine.
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
You can never have too many neutral sandals.
These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.
Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.
