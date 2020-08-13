DSW Sale: Take 25% off Select Styles Of Vans, Nike, Adidas and More

DSW is offering 25% off select styles with code KICKINIT. Brands includes favorites like Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade, Marc Fisher, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden and Vince Camuto.

You'll find DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Nike, Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Puma, Vans and more.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on Athletic with code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = $5 Reward for every $25 Spent!)

If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from DSW.

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans DSW Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker Vans These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear. $59.99 at DSW

Advantage Sneaker adidas DSW Advantage Sneaker adidas Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $65 $59.99 at DSW

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. REGULARLY $59.99 $24.99 at DSW

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma DSW Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $85 $79.99 at DSW

Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneaker Vans DSW Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneaker Vans These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer, early fall wardrobe. $54.99 at Amazon

Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers DSW Elly Wedge Sandal Italian Shoemakers A chic look with a touch of shine. REGULARLY $60 $29.98 at DSW

Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider DSW Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer. REGULARLY $75 $39.98 at DSW

Teresa Loafer Cole Haan DSW Teresa Loafer Cole Haan Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather. REGULARLY $150 $39.98 at DSW

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $152 $44.98 at DSW

Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $109 $59.98 at DSW

Patti Sandal Sam Edelman DSW Patti Sandal Sam Edelman You can never have too many neutral sandals. REGULARLY $100 $34.98 at DSW

Ellie Sandal Nanette Lepore DSW Ellie Sandal Nanette Lepore These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend. REGULARLY $79.99 $59.99 at DSW

Lukita Sandal JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal JLo Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun. $59.99 at DSW

Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto DSW Giuseppe Sandal Franco Sarto These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. REGULARLY $79 $44.98 at DSW

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Sale: Take Over 50% Off Adidas Sneakers & Apparel

Katy Perry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Shoes and Handbags

SkinStore Sale: Take 15% Off Sitewide

Overstock Sale: Up to 70% Off Thousands of Items