Face mask, but make it regal! Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, stepped out for a rare London appearance on Tuesday, sporting a very chic and artsy face mask.

The 73-year-old wife of Prince Charles first visited London's National Gallery, donning a grey-blue dress with a sparkly turtle broach. She paired the look with a vibrant face mask, printed with bright blue peacock feathers.

Camilla proudly wore the face covering as she was photographed walking down the crowded street outside of the museum before entering. Once inside, Camilla met with staff to learn more about their COVID-19 safety precautions surrounding the gallery's reopening to the public this month.

She later visited the local drug store chain Boots, thanking pharmacists and spoke about the Safe Spaces program for victims of domestic violence.

This marked the first time Camilla has been seen in public wearing a face mask. Her stepson, Prince William, has also worn the protective accessory during several public outings. The royals are slowly returning to their official appearances following several months of self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Camilla's husband, Prince Charles, contracted the disease in March, only suffering from "mild symptoms" and after several weeks of isolation from one another, Camilla and Charles reunited in April to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

