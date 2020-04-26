Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson and his family were left shaken Friday afternoon when a drive-by shooter opened fire and struck two houses on their property in Monroe, Louisiana.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to a report of someone shooting a gun from their vehicle.

"Witnesses stated they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released to ET. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims."

"The vehicle driver was described as a young white male, teens or early 20’s," the statement continued, adding that "other occupants were in the vehicle" but no description of them is available.

A rep for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office tells ET the investigation is still underway and no arrests have been made as of yet.

"We were pretty shook up," Robertson, 48, told USA Today. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property."

According to the reality star, his son, John Luke Robertson -- along with John's wife and their infant child -- live in one of the two houses that were hit, with one of the shots going through their bedroom window. However, no one was injured in the shooting.

Robertson said the incident occurred in "broad daylight" and that, if it had happened just minutes before, it could have been catastrophic.

"Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before," Robertson explained. "I had just gone to the store when it happened."

The reality star said he has a number of family members staying on his property, staying together and hunkered down amid the coronavirus crisis, including daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband, Christian Huff.

The 22-year-old reality star and Dancing With the Stars alum took to Instagram to address the incident, and she shared her thanks for the support of her fans.

"Hi, yes the news is true if you’ve seen it. We had someone shoot at our property. Just wanted to say we are all okay," she wrote. "It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home."

"The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside," she added. "We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay ❤️ thank you for your prayers."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

