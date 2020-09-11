DVF Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Sale Items

If you've been looking to invest in some new clothing for fall, now is the time to score amazing discounts at Diane von Furstenberg.

DVF is known for their classic wrap dresses, fun patterned sets and stylish accessories. Whether you're looking for some date-night outfits, new clothes for work or a fun handbag, there's something stylish for everyone at DVF.

Make sure to check out both DVF's new arrivals and the sale section, which slashes prices by up to 60%.

Shop ET Style's favorite stylish DVF picks below.

Shop the DVF Sales section.

Idris Cinch-Sleeve Crepe Dress Diane Von Furstenburg Diane von Furstenberg Idris Cinch-Sleeve Crepe Dress Diane Von Furstenburg This Diane von Furstenberg Idris Cinch-Sleeve Crepe Dress comes in two different yellow patterns and is 60% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $149 at DVF

Evelyn Reversible Crepe Midi Wrap Dress Diane Von Furstenburg Diane von Furstenberg Evelyn Reversible Crepe Midi Wrap Dress Diane Von Furstenburg This Diane von Furstenberg Evelyn Crepe Midi Wrap Dress is reversible and a the classic DVF wrap dress silhouette. This dress is perfect for the changing seasons. You can either wear this dress with your favorite sandals or in the fall season, boots or booties. REGULARLY $498 $249 at DVF

Stassi Reversible Large Bucket Bag Diane Von Furstenburg Diane von Furstenberg Stassi Reversible Large Bucket Bag Diane Von Furstenburg The Diane von Furstenberg Stassi Large Bucket Bag is reversible and made with lightweight nylon and detailed with gold hardware. REGULARLY $348 $139.20 at DVF

Savilla Crepe Mini Wrap Dress Diane Von Furstenburg Diane von Furstenberg Savilla Crepe Mini Wrap Dress Diane Von Furstenburg This Diane von Furstenberg Savilla Crepe Mini Wrap Dress is both feminine and classic. You can wear this dress year round and it will definitely become a staple of your wardrobe. REGULARLY $248 $124 at DVF

Prella Wool-Cashmere Scarf Diane Von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Prella Wool-Cashmere Scarf Diane Von Furstenberg The DVF Prella Wool-Cashmere Scarf is made to wear around your neck, head or tied to your favorite handbag. REGULARLY $368 $147.20 at DVF

Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant Diane von Furstenberg These printed pants will spice up any outfit. Pair with a solid top for a polished yet fun look. REGULARLY $398 $159.20 at DVF

Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote Diane von Furstenberg This DVF leather-blend tote is fun, colorful, and reversible! One side is patterned, and the other is a simple two-tone tote, giving you two bags in one. REGULARLY $398 $159.50 at DVF

Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt Diane von Furstenberg This floral midi skirt is a perfect transitional piece for fall. REGULARLY $248 $124 at DVF

Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench Diane von Furstenberg This DVF trench coat doubles as a vest, making it a great investment piece. REGULARLY $1298 $519.20 at DVF

Abriella Reversible Mesh Top Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Abriella Reversible Mesh Top Diane von Furstenberg This printed black and white top is super flattering, and it's reversible. REGULARLY $268 $107.20 at DVF

Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress Diane von Furstenberg This printed midi dress is classic DVF, and definitely worth the investment. REGULARLY $498 $199.20 at DVF

