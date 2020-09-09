Shopping

DVF Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sales Items

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
DVF
DVF

If you've been looking to invest in some new clothing for fall, now is the time to score amazing discounts at Diane von Furstenberg. 

DVF is known for their classic wrap dresses, fun patterned sets and stylish accessories. Whether you're looking for some date-night outfits, new clothes for work or a fun handbag, there's something stylish for everyone at DVF. 

Make sure to check out both DVF's new arrivals and the sale section (which is at 60% off).

Shop ET Style's DVF picks below. 

Idris Cinch-Sleeve Crepe Dress
Diane Von Furstenburg
Diane von Furstenberg Idris Cinch-Sleeve Crepe Dress
Diane von Furstenberg
Idris Cinch-Sleeve Crepe Dress
Diane Von Furstenburg

This Diane von Furstenberg Idris Cinch-Sleeve Crepe Dress comes in two different yellow patterns and is 60% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Evelyn Reversible Crepe Midi Wrap Dress
Diane Von Furstenburg
Diane von Furstenberg Evelyn Reversible Crepe Midi Wrap Dress
Diane von Furstenberg
Evelyn Reversible Crepe Midi Wrap Dress
Diane Von Furstenburg

This Diane von Furstenberg Evelyn Crepe Midi Wrap Dress is reversible and a the classic DVF wrap dress silhouette. This dress is perfect for the changing seasons. You can either wear this dress with your favorite sandals or in the fall season, boots or booties. 

REGULARLY $498

Stassi Reversible Large Bucket Bag
Diane Von Furstenburg
Diane von Furstenberg Stassi Reversible Large Bucket Bag
Diane von Furstenberg
Stassi Reversible Large Bucket Bag
Diane Von Furstenburg

The Diane von Furstenberg Stassi Large Bucket Bag is reversible and made with lightweight nylon and detailed with gold hardware.

REGULARLY $348

Savilla Crepe Mini Wrap Dress
Diane Von Furstenburg
Diane von Furstenberg Savilla Crepe Mini Wrap Dress
Diane von Furstenberg
Savilla Crepe Mini Wrap Dress
Diane Von Furstenburg

This Diane von Furstenberg Savilla Crepe Mini Wrap Dress is both feminine and classic.  You can wear this dress year round and it will definitely become a staple of your wardrobe.

REGULARLY $248

Prella Wool-Cashmere Scarf
Diane Von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenburg Prella Wool-Cashmere Scarf
Diane von Furstenberg
Prella Wool-Cashmere Scarf
Diane Von Furstenberg

The DVF Prella Wool-Cashmere Scarf is made to wear around your neck, head or tied to your favorite handbag.

REGULARLY $368

Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant
Diane von Furstenberg
Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant
Diane von Furstenberg
Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant
Diane von Furstenberg

These printed pants will spice up any outfit. Pair with a solid top for a polished yet fun look. 

REGULARLY $398

Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote
Diane von Furstenberg
Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote
Diane von Furstenberg
Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote
Diane von Furstenberg

This DVF leather-blend tote is fun, colorful, and reversible! One side is patterned, and the other is a simple two-tone tote, giving you two bags in one. 

REGULARLY $398

Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt
Diane von Furstenberg
Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt
Diane von Furstenberg
Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt
Diane von Furstenberg

This floral midi skirt is a perfect transitional piece for fall. 

REGULARLY $248

Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench
Diane von Furstenberg
Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench
Diane von Furstenberg
Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench
Diane von Furstenberg

This DVF trench coat doubles as a vest, making it a great investment piece. 

REGULARLY $1298

Abriella Reversible Mesh Top
Diane von Furstenberg
Abriella Reversible Mesh Top
Diane von Furstenberg
Abriella Reversible Mesh Top
Diane von Furstenberg

This printed black and white top is super flattering, and it's reversible. 

REGULARLY $268

Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress
Diane von Furstenberg
Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress
Diane von Furstenberg
Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress
Diane von Furstenberg

This printed midi dress is classic DVF, and definitely worth the investment. 

REGULARLY $498

 

