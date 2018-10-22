Something tells us Dwayne Johnson is going to have some shirtless scenes in his forthcoming action film, Hobbs & Shaw.

On Sunday, the pro wrestler turned actor shared a photo of his muscles after regularly hitting the gym for his latest role. In the image, the 46-year-old fixes the camera with a confident look while showcasing all his hard work.

“Dialed in & hit the mark. 260 lbs. of attitude & classy cuss words,” he wrote. “After 18 weeks of disciplined diet & intense training, here’s where I landed my carcass for shooting my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off HOBBS & SHAW. Always room for improvements, but not too bad for a scarred up surgically repaired Brahma Bull who’s injuries always tell the story.”

“THANKS to EVERYONE in my inner circle (including the NASA scientists 😉) who support the big picture - my diet, training, health & wellness, balance, consistency and execution,” he added. “Finally, THANKS TO ALL THE FANS. My people out there worldwide 🌎 who buy into our grind belief and my philosophy that payin’ our dues is owed on a daily basis.”

Johnson has consistently been showing fans glimpses of the upcoming action film in recent days. First, he posted a black-and-white of himself and his co-star, Jason Statham, while filming a serious scene on an unfinished floor of a high-rise.

Soon after, he shared a photo of the film’s villain, Brixton, played by Idris Elba, in which the British actor is shown on the very same set, now in disarray. Light fixtures hang askew while the ground is littered with trunks. His gun is drawn as he’s surrounded by helmeted henchmen.

“I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains,” Johnson captioned the still. “A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW.”

