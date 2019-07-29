Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his cousin and co-star, Roman Reigns’ scary battle with leukemia.

Johnson hired Reigns to star in his latest film, Hobbs and Shaw, marking the WWE star and actor’s first gig since his leukemia went into remission earlier this year.

The two sat down with ET’s Kevin Frazier on set in Kauai, Hawaii, where they shared an update on Reign’s health.

“It was a very scary time for him and his family,” Johnson, 47, said. “[For] his wife and his kids and all of us, and for him to come back strong [is great.]”

“I’m back to 100% in the ring,” Reigns added. “Life is good. I’m very blessed.”

Johnson reprises his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious spin-off, while Reigns plays one of his brothers.

As well as a love of acting, Johnson and Reigns also share a passion for football.

So, who’s the better player?

“I love you bro, but [it’s] me!” Reigns said, raising his hand.

During ET’s set visit, Johnson also showed off his colorful truck from the film, which is a part of a much-talked about scene from the trailer, featuring both Johnson and the vehicle flying through the air while hanging from a helicopter.

At the movie's recent Hollywood premiere, Johnson talked further about Reigns and why he cast family in the film.

“When we had the opportunity to showcase my Samoan culture, I thought, ‘Well let me go get my real blood,’" he explained. "And, I went out and got Roman Reigns, but he had to earn the part. He sent his audition tape in like everybody else. And once he sent it in, I went, ‘Okay good, he doesn’t suck! I think he has potential.’"

"We cast him and he pops in the movie," Johnson continued. "It's a very personal movie to me for many, many reasons but the idea that I could bring in my own family and go back to Samoa … it’s crazy.”

See more on the movie, which hits theaters on Friday, below.

