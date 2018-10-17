Dwayne Johnson Sings to Six-Month-Old Daughter On Her Half Birthday

Dwayne Johnson simply can’t wait for his baby girl to turn 1!

On Tuesday, the movie star shared a sweet video of himself singing to Tiana just as she turns six-months-old. At first, the little one seems to enjoy it but near the end, her patience runs out and her face twists in irritation, although she is no less adorable.

“Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil’ disrupter, Tiana Gia,” he wrote to his youngest child. “We’re a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything.”

The 46-year-old leading man shares Tiana with Lauren Hashian. They also have a 2-year-old daughter named Jasmine.

Johnson is currently hard at work on Hobbs and Shaw, a spinoff of the Fast and Furious franchise co-starring Jason Statham.

In recent days, Johnson has shared photos from the set including a first look at Brixton, the villainous character of the film, played by none other than Idris Elba.

In the shared still, Elba is making his way through an unfinished floor of a high-rise while being flanked by masked henchmen.

“I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains,” Johnson captioned the photo. “A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW.”

