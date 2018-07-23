'DWTS' Alum James Hinchcliffe Engaged to Becky Dalton

Congrats are in order for James Hinchcliffe!

The 31-year-old IndyCar driver revealed via Instagram that he's engaged to his high school sweetheart, Becky Dalton.

Hinchcliffe posted a picture of the two, with Dalton showing off her stunning sparkler.

"Wait, what?! I thought they said 'til DEBT do us part'!" he joked in the caption, adding their very fitting hashtag, "#BeckyGetsHinched."

Dalton, 29, posted the same snap, also captioning it with a silly message. "Just got served a life sentence," she wrote.

Last summer, Hinchcliffe stopped by ET's Los Angeles studio for a Facebook Live interview to reflect on his time on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars with his pro partner, Sharna Burgess. At one point during the chat, he couldn't help himself from gushing over Dalton, teasing that an engagement was "on the horizon."

"No immediate plans," Hinchcliffe said at the time. "But you never know!"

Hear more from the exclusive sit-down below:

We're LIVE with IndyCar driver and Dancing with the Stars Season 23 Runner-up James Hinchcliffe! Posted by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 5, 2017

