DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are safe on this week’s Dancing With the Starsthanks to a little Disney magic!

The pair were shockingly in the bottom two alongside the high-scoring team of Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, but mercifully, DWTS decided that there would be no eliminations on Disney night.

"That was so not cool,” Arnold told ET’s Katie Krause after the show. "I think the producers are back there playing a fun little trick on all of us when our names got called first, I was like, ‘Dang it!’ And then Alexis and Alan, I was like, ‘What?!’ They got tens tonight. So that was just a fun joke, but obviously at first that wasn’t a joke. We were like, ‘Crap, somebody’s going home, but I’m so happy they said no one’s going home it’s Disney night.’"

Football star Ware admitted to being anxious after landing in the bottom two.

"My heart was beating a little fast,” he told ET. "And I’m looking like, ‘What’s going on here? Really?’"

Despite being safe this week, the pair are preparing for a potential double elimination next week or soon after.

"There’s gonna have to be a double elimination at some point, so I mean, we’ll take it when it gets there and hopefully what we did tonight was enough to keep us safe from that,” Arnold said.

It’s also impressive that they made it through the night after Arnold suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of their Hercules-themed dance when her shoe broke.

“When I felt the strap pop, I kinda crapped my pants a little bit, I’m not gonna lie,” the dance pro quipped. "I was like, ‘Oh shoot, what are we gonna do?’ But we got through it. I watched the video because to me it felt like everything fell apart, but when you watched it back, you couldn’t even tell, so I’m very happy that it worked out and we got through it together. That’s never happened to me before, so I’m not going to lie, it was very scary.”

In the moment, Ware wasn’t even aware that something had gone wrong.

"I didn’t notice anything about the shoe, but the timing was a little off because for one off the spins, I was like, ‘Where’s she at?’ And then all of a sudden, I just grabbed her and picked her up and at the end she’s like, ‘Oh my shoe fell off,’” he explained.

Ware has his own struggles to overcome, working through a finger injury.

"It’s painful every single lift, every single thing that I do, but you just push through it and as a football player, you get used to that type of pain and you gotta go out there and perfect every week,” he said.

