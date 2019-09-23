It was a bittersweet night on Dancing With the Stars, as the dance competition show sent home the first couple of the season.

After receiving yet another round of comments from the judges, it was announced that Mary Wilson and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, were eliminated. ET spoke with the dance pair just moments after the reveal, where they reacted to the news and reflected on their brief time in the ballroom.

"I've had a great time," the legendary member of the Supremes told ET's Keltie Knight. "I was still in the beginning stages, right? Getting used to the stage and all that stuff, but it was fun."

"[Brandon] taught me a lot of things," she added. "I never would have learned the Foxtrot nor the Cha-Cha. So, he's taught me and I'm very happy to say that he's an excellent teacher, or coach I should say, not teacher."

ET also spoke to Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke, who were the second couple in danger of going home. The two were ultimately saved by the judges at the end of the show, and will therefore be moving on to week three of the competition.

"I think I peed myself just a little bit," Burke joked, about being one of the bottom two couples. "I've always wanted to see what happens if I did that on the dance floor."

"You know how it's never really the bottom two and it's, like, so wishy washy? Now it is what it is and the judges are gonna choose," she continued. "Hopefully the audience is either/or. You need to get the audience on your side so you're not in the bottom two or the judges. And the dancing, the quality's gotta come up a level."

Lewis said he's had plenty of "terrible games" when he was playing professional football, but said his time in the ballroom Monday night wasn't "a bad day" whatsoever.

"Look, I'm confident in my partner, man!" he exclaimed. "It's how you can get back up, go back in the gym and go back to work."

