Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' family is growing!

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband are expecting their second baby together. The couple announced the exciting news while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.

"I wanted to tell you something … but I need someone to help me out, so just give me one second, please," tWitch told Ellen DeGeneres before bringing out his wife.

Holker, 31, then shared, "We thought that this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby!"

The daytime talk show host asked how long they've known, to which Boss replied, "It’s been a while, but you know, we’ve got to keep it under wraps," adding that they do not know the baby's sex.

The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Maddox. Holker is also mother to a 10-year-old daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

The expectant parents met while they were on season seven of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. They tied the knot in 2013 in Paso Robles, California.

Holker and Boss join a handful of celebs who recently revealed they were expecting a new bundle of joy, including Keira Knightley, The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, among others.

