From ballroom babe to music video queen... Emma Slater just proved she can do it all!

During her hiatus from Dancing With the Stars, the 30-year-old dancer has found a new job as the leading lady in Jason Derulo's sexy new music video, "Mamacita," featuring Farruko.

Released on Thursday, Slater turns up the heat as a mysterious character who is the object of Derulo's affection. Sporting her newly-dyed brunette locks, the English dancer slays in a black-and-gold bedazzled costume, accessorized with hoop earrings, her signature ballroom shoes and a bold red lip.

"Exᴄᴜse me fᴏr filthy thinɡs I miɡht say, it's yᴏᴜr faᴜlt yᴏᴜr bᴏdy makes me that ᴡay," Derulo sings on the track. "I knᴏᴡ sᴏme ɡames yᴏᴜ miɡht ᴡanna play, and I am ɡᴏnna ᴡanna."

"Wanna lᴏᴠe yᴏᴜ like this all niɡht, tanɡled ᴜp ᴜntil the sᴜnrise," he continues. "Girl, yᴏᴜ shininɡ in the mᴏᴏnliɡht. Why yᴏᴜ danᴄinɡ in here sᴏlᴏ?"

In addition to being front and center in the video, Slater also helped choreograph it with her husband, Sasha Farber, and Jeremy Strong.

"I'm so excited and honored watching this music video," Slater exclaimed in an Instagram post. "Not only did I get to be in it, I got to associate choreograph too along with @sashafarber1. You have no idea folks! Yyeeeeeehhhhaw!!"

"@jasonderulo is killing it!! He’s the best best best," she continued. "I hope you guys like it!!!! #dancer #associatechoreographer."

Slater also stars in the prequel video for "Mamacita," and couldn't help but rave about "creative genius" Derulo via Instagram on the same day it dropped. "Working with him is a dream, he is incredible," she marveled. "The idea behind this intro is he is seeking something, he asks God for a gift, a change, and then I appear for the first time into his vision."

"Surrounded by mystery. I may not be the change that he expects me to be," she added. "Let me know what you think and if you're digging the look!"

Derulo's spicy "Mamacita" project was released just a few hours after Universal Pictures dropped the first official trailer for Cats, in theaters Dec. 20, 2019. Derulo stars as Rum Tum Tugger in the Tom Hooper-directed film, alongside Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson.

"I was just obsessed with singing, I was obsessed with dancing, but it started off with me in the kitchen with my socks on, trying to do the moonwalk," Derulo recalled, of how he developed a passion for the performing arts. "I think that you need to choose something that you're so obsessed with that you want to do it all the time."

